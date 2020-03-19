Kohl’s closing all stores in response to coronavirus outbreak

FILE – In this Friday, Nov. 27, 2015, file photo, shoppers push a cart of items as they leave Kohl’s in Corpus Christi, Texas. Kohl’s plans to close 18 stores, while pursuing new store formats including a foray into the outlet arena as the department store chain reinvents itself, the company announced Thursday, Feb. 25, […]

(WTVO) — Kohl’s Corp said Thursday that it will be closing all of it’s 1,100 stores nationwide in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a news release, Kohl’s said it will be closing all stores at 7 p.m. on Thursday, and they will remain closed until at least April 1st.

“To demonstrate our support of the efforts underway to contain the spread of the coronavirus, we are closing all Kohl’s stores through at least April 1. We will support store associates with two calendar weeks of pay,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer in the news release.

Customers will still be able to make purchases via Kohls.com and the Kohl’s app.

“We look forward to reopening our stores soon to serve families across the country,” Gass said.

