Kraft Heinz Company donates 11,454 meals to Northern Illinois Food Bank

GENEVA, Ill. (WTVO) – The Kraft Heinz Company has donated more than 11,454 meals to Northern Illinois Food Bank in Geneva.

September is national Hunger Action Month, and Illinois communities are continuing to struggle with increased food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Kraft Heinz Company. The meals donated to the Northern Illinois Food Bank are just one part of the company’s work to end hunger through their longstanding partnership with Feeding America.

The Kraft Heinz Company announced Wednesday that they have donated over 700,000 meals to food pantries in 16 locations across the U.S. to address the ongoing food scarcity problem. In addition, the food and beverage company has donated over seven million pounds of food and excess inventory in 2021 alone to help foodbanks combat hunger nationwide.

“With September being Hunger Action Month, this effort emphasized our continued commitment to eradicating global hunger through both our ESG strategy, and our work with Feeding America,” said Rashida La Lande, Global General Counsel and Head of ESG and Government Affairs for The Kraft Heinz Company. “Whether through product donations or volunteerism, our goal is to support the communities where our consumers and employees live, work and thrive.”

The company recently expanded its ambition to provide 1.5 billion nutritious meals to people in need by 2025, the company said. It is building upon its original goal to deliver 1 billion nutritious meals by 2021.

“Our foodservice business has also seen changes in demand brought on by the pandemic, which can result in an excess of food supply,” said Peter Hall, President of Away from Home for The Kraft Heinz Company. “To avoid food waste, our team quickly pivoted to reallocate this product to local communities within the Feeding America foodbank network.”

Feeding America projects that due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 42 million people, including a potential 13 million children, may experience food insecurity in 2021, according to study they undertook.