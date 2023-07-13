DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Kraft Heinz has announced it will build a $400 million automated distribution center in DeKalb, one of the largest in North America.

The 775,000-square-foot national distribution facility will feature state-of-the-art automation technology and national railway access. The plant is expected to bring more than 150 jobs to the region.

“As we continue on our journey to lead the future of food, our talented North America teams and collaborative external partners are innovating at a rapid pace to expand our supply chain capabilities,” said Carlos Abrams-Rivera, Executive Vice President and President, North America at Kraft Heinz. “The DeKalb distribution center is expected to play a critical role in our larger distribution strategy, moving more than 60 percent of Kraft Heinz dry goods in North America through our automated facilities. It’s a testament to the dynamic, out-of-the-box thinking of our supply chain teams whose work enables us to operate with greater efficiency and agility every day.”

The facility’s design includes a 24/7 automated storage and retrieval system with the ability to drive twice the volume for Kraft Heinz customers, distributing more than 60 percent of the Company’s food service business and approximately 30 percent of all dry goods.

“We are very excited that Kraft Heinz will bring its worldwide reputation for quality products and services to our community,” said Cohen Barnes, Mayor of DeKalb. “The construction and post-construction employment opportunities they bring will have a positive and lasting impact on our residents, and this positive impact is compounded by the additional diversification of our tax base, which will spur further interest in DeKalb for many years to come.”