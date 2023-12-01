ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — European folklore’s dark and twisted spirit of Christmas, Krampus, will be celebrated in Rockford for the second time this weekend.

Krampus, the anti-Santa Claus of German folklore, abducts naughty children at Christmastime and takes them away in a sack to eat them.

Krampus has been the subject of greeting cards and several cheap horror movies, including and a major Hollywood comedy-horror film, starring Toni Collette and Adam Scott, in 2015.

Communities in Europe celebrate Krampusnacht (literally, “Krampus Night”) each year on December 5th with wild street parties and parades.

Rockford’s Krampusnacht Procession will begin on Friday, December 1st at 5:30 p.m. at Maze Books, at 406 E. State, and march west on State Street, stopping at businesses along the way, heading to Madison Street and then north to the 317 Art Collective, at 317 Market Street.

The 317 Art Collective will then host a members-only art opening and Holiday Market.

According to a press release, anyone dressed as Krampus is encouraged to attend with “cowbells and noisemakers, if ya got ’em!”