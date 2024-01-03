SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Popular convenience store Kwik Star, the Illinois-branded version of Kwik Trip, announced the opening date of its South Beloit gas station/truck stop/convenience store.

Kwik Star, at 16040 Oakfield Parkway, will host an open house on January 23rd from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.

In December 2022, South Beloit Mayor Thomas Fitzgerald said that this project had been in the making for two years.

Kwik Trip was founded in 1965 and operates in Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin under that name.

In Illinois, Iowa, and South Dakota, it operates as Kwik Star to avoid confusion with QuikTrip Travel Centers

QuikTrip plans to open a location in Rockford across from the Hard Rock Casino on E. State Street and another in the former Kmart parking lot on Sandy Hollow Road.