Kyle Rittenhouse could get Congressional Gold Medal, thanks to new bill

Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice. The jury came back with its verdict afer close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVO) — A recently introduced bill called for Kyle Rittenhouse to receive the Congressional Gold Medal.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced the bill to give Kyle Rittenhouse, who was recently acquitted on murder charges after killing two and injuring a third during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the highest honor bestowed by Congress, according to Fox News

If passed, Rittenhouse would join the ranks of law enforcement officers who responded to January’s U.S. Capital Riot, as well as 13 service members killed in an Afghanistan terrorist attack over the summer. Greene introduced the bill to reportedly honor Rittenhouse for protecting the “community of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) riot.”

As Democrats control both the House and Senate, it is unlikely that the bill will succeed, and is reportedly most likely symbolic. Rittenhouse has become a divisive figure, with Republicans claiming he was protecting businesses from rioters, while Democrats claimed that his actions were unjustified.

Previous recipients of the medal includes George Washington, Martin Luther King Jr. and Winston Churchill.