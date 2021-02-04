La Salle County Republicans vote to censure Kinzinger over Trump impeachment

LA SALLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The La Salle County Republican Central Committee has voted to censure Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-16th) for calling for the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

According to the committee, “Two issues echoed repeatedly were that Rep. Kinzinger has not met with the La Salle County Republican Central Committee in over six years and he was one of 10 Republican U.S. Representatives to call for the impeachment of President Trump.”

“The censure disavows Rep. Kinzinger for acting contrary to the values of the La Salle County Republican Central Committte,” the statement read.

Kinzinger is launching a political action committee to push back against a House GOP leadership team and party that he says have become too closely aligned to the former president.

The Illinois congressman cited most Republicans’ seeming unwillingness to hold Trump accountable for his role in encouraging the violent protests, as well as the party’s support of lawmakers such as Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has drawn criticism for past social media posts reported by various news organizations in which she’s suggested support for killing Democratic politicians, unfounded QAnon theories and racist views.

Kinzinger also criticized the leadership of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who initially said after the riot that Trump bears responsibility for the violence. But after meeting privately with the former president last week in Florida, McCarthy tweeted in support, “United and ready to win in ’22.”

Kinzinger also cites the GOP’s efforts to remove Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from the leadership team because she voted to impeach Trump.

“Republicans must say enough is enough,” Kinzinger says in the video. “It’s time to unplug the outrage machine, reject the politics of personality, and cast aside the conspiracy theories and the rage.”

La Salle County Republican Chairman Larry Smith said, “[We] have received hundreds upon hundreds of emails, text messages, and phone calls from our county and beyond expressing their frustration and a lot more with Congressman Kinzinger’s actions and statements in the past few months. Many have been very direct that their support for the Republican Party is over if Congressman Kinzinger’s behavior isn’t addressed.”

