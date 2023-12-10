WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WTVO) — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 12 men in a recent human trafficking supression operationSpecial Investigations Group (SIG), a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) funded task force arrested 12 men in a recent human trafficking suppression operation.

According to a sheriff’s office press release, Lake County’s Special Investigations group conducted an operation targeing customers of prostitutes, known as “Johns.” Many prostitutes are working against their will and forced into involuntary servitude. ““It is a well-known fact that many are forced into this type of ‘sex work’ through physical force, fraud, and coercion. Many of them are victims of human trafficking,” said Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg.

“This was a web-based operation and utilized classified advertising websites, regularly used as a medium for prostitution,” said the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in a release. “When the ‘Johns’ arrived and offered money to the undercover detectives for sexual acts, they were arrested and transported to the Lake County Jail.”

The following suspects were arrested and charged with solicitation of a sexual act:

Israel G. Cisneros-Sanchez, 31, of the 1300 block of Abbington Lane, Round Lake

Douglas M. Dockery, 36, of the 4100 block of Harvard Street, Arlington Heights

Ryan A. Juga, 42, of the 7100 block of 36th Avenue, Kenosha, WI

Michael P. Marciano, 43, of the 33200 block of Valley View Drive, Round Lake

Aliaksandr Kors, 33, of the 23600 block of Raleigh Drive, Lincolnshire

Nicholas A. Huemann, 22, of the 100 block of West Northeast Shore Drive, McHenry

Steven D. Carr, 71, of the 1200 block of North Western Avenue, Lake Forest

Victor Andrala, 43, of the 1500 block of Eva Avenue, Park City

Theodore E. Pfaff, 39, of the 4500 block of Hemlock Street, Crystal Lake

Nicholas B. Steele, 44, of the 18100 block of Loretta Drive, Marengo

Christian Felix, 19, of the 1000 block of Grand Avenue, Waukegan

Traian Big, 49, of the 3700 block of Harlem Avenue, Chicago

All defendants were cited, processed, and issued a court date of December 21.