VERNON HILLS, Ill. (WTVO) — A Lake County man was killed on Thursday after being crushed while offloading heavy equipment, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

According to the release, deputies responded to the 24800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Vernon Hills for a report of a person down.

Deputies located a 53-year-old Libertyville man with crush-type injuries located underneath a trailer ramp used to load an unload heavy equipment.

The unnamed man was dead at the scene, according to police.

An investigation into the man’s death determined the man was likely crushed to death while he was unloading a Komatsu excavator from a trailer.

After offloading the excavator, the man “likely used the bucket on the excavator and chains to raise the trailer ramps, which weigh approximately 300 pounds each. While walking to latch the ramps to the trailer, the chain likely slipped, causing the chain to free from the ramps. The ramps fell, one of them landing on top of the man, likely crushing his torso,” according to the report.

An autopsy is being conducted.