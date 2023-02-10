LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WTVO) — The annual Ice Castles display at Lake Geneva announced Friday it would be closing early for the season, after only being open 3 days, after unseasonably warm weather melted the display.

“It was fun while it lasted,” Ice Castles Wisconsin wrote on Facebook. “It was a short 3-day season. Unfortunately the weather did not cooperate. Over the last 3 days, the castle has melted beyond repair. Our location in Lake Geneva will not be able to reopen. We always say that Ice Castles is a delicate dance with Mother Nature. Sadly, this winter she didn’t feel like dancing.”

The company says it will issue refunds to anyone who has already purchased tickets.

Ice Castles Wisconsin did say it expected to reopen next year.

The castles are created by Utah-based entertainment company Ice Castles, LLC. and were previously built in Lake Geneva since 2019, and Wisconsin Dells in 2017.

The sculptures bend icicles into arches, towers, slides, thrones, and tunnels, lit by multicolored lights.