Lake Geneva Ice Castles melt in unseasonably warm weather

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WTVO) — The Ice Castles at Lake Geneva have melted, officials said, and are being rebuilt.

The new location, at Geneva National Resort & Club, still hopes to open in late January, weather permitting.

Company spokesperson Melissa Smuzynski told the Lake Geneva Regional News that recent warm weather caused some of the castle to melt.

“It caused us to lose much of the ice we had already accumulated,” Smuzynski said.

“I’ve have never faced the difficulties that we have faced this year,” site manager Jesse Stone said.

Organizers hope the Ice Castles will be open in time for Lake Geneva’s Winterfest, scheduled for January 29th to February 2nd.

Stone said construction crews need two to three weeks of consistently cold temperatures to build the castles.

The castles are created by Utah-based entertainment company Ice Castles, LLC. and were previously built in Lake Geneva last year, and Wisconsin Dells in 2017.

The sculptures bend icicles into arches, towers, slides, thrones, and tunnels, lit by multicolored lights.

