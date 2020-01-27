Lake Geneva’s Ice Castles to officially open this Friday

The Ice Castles are returning to Lake Geneva this season, with a new location.

The new location, at Geneva National Resort & Club, will open Friday, January 31st.

“We are thrilled to bring Ice Castles back to Lake Geneva this winter,” said Ice Castles CEO Ryan Davis, “Our partnership with Geneva National Resort will allow us to create an even bigger castle with more interactive features and magical elements for guests to enjoy.”

The castles are created by Utah-based entertainment company Ice Castles, LLC. and were previously built in Lake Geneva last year, and Wisconsin Dells in 2017.

The sculptures bend icicles into arches, towers, slides, thrones, and tunnels, lit by multicolored lights.

Tickets are on sale now, with adult tickets ranging from $16.99 on weekdays and $20.99 on weekends, and children tickets between $11.99 weekdays and $15.99 on weekends.

