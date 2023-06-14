LAKE VILLA, Ill. (WTVO) — A Lake Villa man has been charged with possession of child pornography after his roommate discovered images of her daughter on his phone.

Eric R. Studdard, 37, was found to have numerous videos and images of child pornography, including explicit images of a juvenile that lived at the same address, according to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Police responded to Studdard’s residence on Tuesday following a report of child pornography being discovered on his phone by the victim’s mother.

The woman immediately contacted police when she discovered the images of her daughter on the offender’s phone, according to the release.

Studdard was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of reproducing child pornography.

He was booked into the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing.