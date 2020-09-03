Report: Man pulled gun during fight at at CherryVale Mall, prompting lockdown

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police responded to a report that a gun had been drawn during a fight between several individuals at CherryVale Mall on Thursday afternoon, prompting a lockdown.

According to the the Cherry Valley Police Department, no shots were fired and no one was injured.

Police said they are reviewing security footage and investigating the incident.

No suspect is currently in custody, and police will remain at the mall all day, according to authorities.

Around 2:55 p.m., a mall spokesperson said the lockdown had been lifted.

