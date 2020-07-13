Large portion of Rockford under boil order

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A large portion of Rockford is under a Boil Order on Monday after a large water main break.

According to city officials, the West Hydraulic Pressure Zone experienced a drop in pressure due to the break, which has since been repaired.

Photo: City of Rockford

Under the Boil Order, residents should boil their tap water for one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

Rockford Water is flushing the impacted areas and collecting samples, the City said Monday.

The Boil Order is expected to last 24 hours. For questions, please contact the City’s Water Quality Section at 779-348-7151.

