ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Goodwill opened its biggest store in the area on Thursday, in the former Gander Mountain building on McFarland Road.

Shoppers filled the parking lot on Thursday to shop for clothing, toys, and home decor on sale.

The facility also serves as a drive-thru donation center.

Goodwill’s administrators say the new store gives them a chance to reimagine what a retail space can look like.

“We have a new bookstore and, of course, our new sales floor is probably twice as big as any sales floor we have. So, it’s a real opportunity to cater to our customers in a different way, to cater to our donors in a different way and so far the reception has been fantastic,” said Goodwill’s Ben Bernsten.

The grand opening event, with giveaways and special sales events, runs through the weekend.