LASALLE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois veterans home faces several lawsuits after a COVID-19 outbreak claimed the lives of more than two dozen residents.

The deaths happened at the LaSalle Veterans Home in late 2020. Twenty-six of the 27 veterans in the lawsuit died. A state inspector general’s report last year found that those deaths could have been prevented.

The lawsuits allege that the veterans home failed in its duty to provide care or follow basic COVID safety protocols.

“It’s the job of a long-term care facility in these times to ensure that infections like COVID-19 do not get into the nursing home, and once they do get into the nursing home that reasonable steps are taken to prevent its spread, and if it is spread, reasonable steps need to be taken to respond to those, in this case veterans, who fell ill,” said attorney Steven Levin.

The State of Illinois, the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs and some staff members are also named in the suit.