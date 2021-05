ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local motorheads big and small have one last chance to enjoy a temporary exhibit featuring Hot Wheels cars.

The Discovery Center Museum’s Hot Wheels: Race to Win display will be available through May 16th. The exhibit looks into the scientific process for designing super-fast cars.

The exhibit opened back in January.

To visit the museum, advance online registration is required. Click here to register.

Masks are required for everyone 5 and older.