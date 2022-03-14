SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Monday was the deadline day for candidates trying to run for office this year.

Lawmakers lined up outside of the State Board of Elections, jockeying for a chance to get their names printed at the bottom of the primary ballot.

Republican Jesse Sullivan was the last candidate in the governor’s race to submit his petition signatures.

“We are outsiders to the process of politics,” Sullivan said. “I love Illinois, and I hate our politics. I’m so sick and fed up and tired of this culture of corruption.”

The primary is set for June 28.