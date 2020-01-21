Last day to vote for Fred VanVleet for All-Star Game

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Today is the last day to try and get Rockford native Fred VanVleet into the NBA All-Star Game.

You can vote until midnight.

Today, each vote is counted twice.

Fans say VanVleet is already an all-star off the court, earning him the same title with the NBA.

“I think he’s a bright light that will continue to shine as long as he stays healthy, stays focused, which I know he will because he’s proven it each and every day,” said fan Jesse Travis. “There’s so many players that they want but only so many stand out and do what he did the second year, and help carry his team to the championship… so why not, he deserves it.”

The 69th NBA All-Star Game will be played in Chicago at the United Center on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 7 pm.

