ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Downtown Rockton was bustling after hours as they held their Market by Midnight event. The annual tradition gives a chance for locals to do some last-minute holiday shopping and gives small shops an economic boost.

“Last minute shoppers for maybe moms to get out last minute and have a little time to themselves. And it helps the store owners, too. So it’s a win win,” said Lisa Abbas the owner of Ric-Rac.

“It’s almost like a Hallmark movie with the little shops. Especially with the lights. So yeah, we just came out to shop and spend some time together,” said Angela Steepanek a Rockton resident. “With the little shops, you’re bound to get something that nobody like the good stores have. They have ten of each of everything else down here. It’s more, unique.”

“It’s wonderful. I love it because I’m a hometown girl, number one. And number two, it just brings more people to our town, and the more access people have to shops and all the fun things that we do, the more that will keep coming. I firmly believe that,” said Diana Weisler the owner of DeeDee’s Main Street Coffee and Decor.

Market by Moonlight has been going on for a few years now. The Village of Rockton staff say it is one of the most impactful events for local businesses and a fun night too.

“We stay open a little bit later. We like to do it on a Friday so people can come out, enjoy themselves, have a nice evening in downtown Rock and enjoy the life, enjoy the holiday decorations while they get to knock out a little bit of their last-minute holiday shopping,” said Tricia Dudich the Planning and Developmental Administrator for the Village.

All the shops stayed open after hours to work around any hectic work hours for shoppers. Each store offers a unique product. Owners say that business diversity helps one another grow.

“I mean even starting You know we got a lot of help from, you know, local DeeDee’s and dairy house and a lot of places like that kind of helped us even ramp up till now. So and then the events do nothing but help people downtown,” said Tierra Polfliet, the owner of Inkwell Books and Threads.