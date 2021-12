WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVO) — The body of late Senator Bob Dole will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Thursday.

Congressional leaders planned to honor the former Republican Presidential candidate, long-time Kansas Senator and World War II veteran.

Dole died Sunday at 98-years-old. He served in Congress for 36 years and helped pioneer the “Americans with Disabilities Act.”

His casket will be decorated with a cloth that dates back to President Lincoln.