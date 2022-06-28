ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s Illinois Primary election day as voters from across the state went to the polls to vote for their candidates for Governor, some major races in the U.S. House of Representatives, and several local representatives.

Primary elections are traditionally held in March, but last year, state lawmakers passed a bill that moved it to June due to new state congressional map redistricting.

Polls will close at 7 p.m. CT.

6:30 p.m.

For the first time in nearly a quarter of a century, Jesse White decided not to seek re-election as Illinois’ Secretary of State. He has held the position since 1998, the longest-serving in state history.

There are four Democrats hoping to succeed White: former Illinois Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias, Chicago entrepreneur Sidney Moore, Chicago alderman David Moore, and Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia.

Two Republicans, Rep. Dan Brady and attorney John Milhiser, are seeking the position.

6:20 p.m.

One of the biggest races in the local area is the 17th Congressional District seat held by Rep. Cheri Bustos (D), after she decided not to run again.

There are six Democrats hoping to take over for her, including two from Rockford.

Jonathan Logemann is currently a Rockford alderman.

Litesa Wallace is a former member of the Illinois House.

Joining them in the contest is Rock Island County Board Member Angie Normoyle, former TV meteorologist Eric Sorenson, community advocate Marsha Williams, and cannabis policy expert Jaqueline McGowan.

Two Republicans are competing to take on that candidate: lawyer Esther Joy King and small business owner Charlie Hemlick, Jr.

A new face will represent the 16th Congressional District after Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R) announced he would not run after his district was redrawn.

Currently, Darin LaHood (R-18th) is the favorite to replace him. Others on the ballot include attorney JoAnne Guillemette, engineer Walt Peters, and business owner Michael Rebresh.

There are no Democrats running, but Bradley Horges, Jr. is running as an Independent.

6:15 p.m

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is hoping to secure another term. Chicago nurse Beverly Miles is challenging him in the primary.

Pritzker cast his ballot at his Chicago polling place earlier Tuesday, telling reporters that critical rights need to be protected in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade.

“Everything we care about is on the ballot this year. Not just reproductive rights, which we know the Supreme Court’s taken away now in other states. We got to preserve them here, but, also, civil rights,” Pritzker said. “I hope we get some good results and most importantly we got to go take on the Republicans and beat them in November.”

6 p.m.

In the race for the Republican party nomination for governor, recent polls say Darren Bailey has taken the lead from early front-runner, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin. Bailey has won six surveys taken over the past month.

Political experts say the race will act as a litmus test for Illinois Republicans. If Bailey wins, they believe it could signal a big power shift in the party, changing the state from being dominated from Chicago-region politicians to downstate Republicans, and also adjusting the ideology to match a more Trump-like GOP.

Kent Redfield, Professor Emiritus for Univeristy of Illinois Springfield, said, “When we’ve had fights over control of the Republican Party, it’s been a downstate-versus-suburban kind of regional fight. Ideologically, we were conservative, but, you know, not extreme. It was not as ideological. This is a very ideological contest.”

Bailey has been telling his supporters at campaign stops that he is competing as much against his own party as he his the Democrats.