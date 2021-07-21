Laundromat offers free laundry to Rockford school students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public School students were able to wash their clothes for free thanks to a partnership with 5 Alarm Coin Laundry on Wednesday.

The laundromat, at 3939 W Riverside Blvd, also provided free detergent.

The business teamed up with Molina Health Care and the Rockford Police Department to hold the event.

Organizers said the laundromat offers the free service every Wednesday.

Manager Erika Hillabolt said, “[The kids] are super excited about being able to do it and being able to go to school with clean clothes. It gives them that confidence, so it’s awesome to be able to get to know everybody, and to be able to provide that.”

Hillabolt says they’re always in need of donations of laundry detergent.