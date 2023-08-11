SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation that allows multi-occupancy, gender-neutral restrooms to be installed in private and public Illinois businesses.

While the state currently allows single-occupancy restrooms for any gender, it now allows businesses to create multi-occupancy gender-neutral restrooms.

“Businesses now have the autonomy to decide how to best show up for their communities,” said Sen. Celina Villanueva (D-Chicago). “The inclusivity of this law not only benefits members of the LBGTQ community, but also those with disabilities, the elderly, and people with young children.”

The businesses would not be required by law to install these bathrooms, instead having the option to do so if they wish to.

All bathrooms under the law would require floor-to-ceiling, locking dividers on stalls, “inclusive” signage, trash receptacles in each stall, a menstruation supplies vending machine, baby changing station, and be ADA compliant. Urinals would also not be allowed.