CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is asking the public for assistance in investigating two recent armed robberies of U.S. Postal Service (USPS) letter carriers in Chicago.

The agency is offering up to a $50,000 reward for “any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible.”

Both incidents occurred on August 1, the first at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of N. Kildare Avenue and the second just a few minutes later in the 1800 block of N. Sawyer Avenue.

Photo: U.S. Post Inspection Service

The first robbery resulted in a USPS letter carrier being shot, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

One suspect was described as “a Black male, wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants with ‘Reebok’ wrapped around the left pant leg, Jordan sneakers with a blue crown emblem and blue stripes, and a backwards blue cap with stickers on the cap’s orange bill.”

A stolen white Kia sedan bearing Illinois license plate BF73931 reportedly involved in the robberies was recovered by law enforcement on August 2.

Anyone with information regarding the crimes can reach the U.S. Post Inspection Service through their hotline at 877-876-2455.