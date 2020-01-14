Lawmaker says Illinois FOID law ineffective, should be repealed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — State Rep. John Cabello (R-Rockford) is working to repeal the Firearm Owners Identification, or FOID Card Act, calling it unnecessary.
Cabello’s main argument is that FOID cards are a hurdle only faced by law-abiding gun owners.
In Illinois, anyone who wishes to purchase or own a gun must obtain a FOID card.
Without parental consent, a person must be 21 years old and without a criminal record to apply for the card, and pay an $25 application fee.
Cabello argues only citizens who follow gun laws apply for FOID cards, and the legal hurdle does not necessarily keep people safe.
“Criminals will never go get a FOID card or apply for a FOID card. They wouldn’t get one anyways,” he said. “Does that mean they’re not going to go buy a gun? I don’t think they’d go buy a gun, legally, in the first place.”
Cabello also call the FOID card a revenue generator for the state than a safety measure.
Illinois is one of only four states in the country, including Hawaii, Massachusetts, and New Jersey to have similar gun legislation in place.
