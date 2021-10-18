Lawmakers set to talk congressional maps in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Illinois General Assembly returns to action in Springfield Tuesday, and one of the top items on the agenda is the approval of new congressional maps.

The first draft of the news maps was released Friday. The current draft is visually offensive, said Brad McMillan, a professor at Bradley University. The Princeton Gerrymandering Project, who grades congressional maps agreed and gave Illinois an overall grade of F.



McMillan said the draft splits 42 counties and ignores typical geographic boundaries.

“This should be about good government and about representing communities the best way possible, and when you have these incredibly large districts, it’s going to be hard for a member of congress to travel those distances and serve those communities,” said McMillan.

The Illinois General Assembly Redistricting Committee meets Wednesday morning.