Lawmakers to consider tribal approval for Native American mascots at Illinois schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois legislative committee will consider a proposed law which would require schools with Native American mascots to receive approval from the nearest tribe.

In addition to requesting approval, schools would also be required to include Native American studies in curriculums.

Rep. Maurice West (D-67th Dist.) is sponsoring the bill.

“Their history isn’t really taught. The things schools are doing are derogatory. We need to stop looking at it through the lens of tradition. We need to start looking at it through the lens of respect for everyone. That is where this bill is coming from,” West said.

West said he plans to introduce an amendment to the bill which would create a committee of Native American leaders to oversee the process.

