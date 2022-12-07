KANKAKEE, Ill. (WTVO) — A lawsuit filed by 62 Illinois state’s attorneys seeking to block implementation of the SAFE-T Act was scheduled to be heard starting today, but has been pushed back to December 20th.

The hearing, which will take place in Kankakee County Court, will take place only 11 days before the law, which would abolish cash bail in the state, takes effect.

The original Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act, which was introduced by the Illinois Black Caucus as part of Black legislators’ response to the murder of George Floyd, and was passed by the Illinois Senate and House of Representatives in the early hours of Jan. 13, 2021.

Gov. JB Pritzker signed an amendment to the Act, which clarified some of its language, yesterday.

Many Illinois law enforcement agencies have warned the act will embolden criminals and make it harder for police to keep offenders off the streets.

Sixty-two State Attorneys from across the state are challenging the constitutionality of the SAFE-T Act and have filed lawsuits to overturn it before it goes into effect. The lawsuits were consolidated into one in Kankakee County, so any ruling would have an immediate effect in all co-signed Illinois counties.

“There has been much confusion and vitriol surrounding the passage and haphazard attempts to implement the SAFE-T Act over the past year and a half. We are hopeful that now, calmer heads will prevail, the rule of law will be respected, and the judiciary in its wisdom will once again make it clear that the constitution’s mandates must be followed and the general assembly may not simply ignore them whenever it pleases,” the attorneys said in a November statement.

The 62 state’s attorneys represent counties including Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, LaSalle, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, and Winnebago.