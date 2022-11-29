(WTVO) — A lawsuit has been filed after a semi-trailer slammed into a school bus carrying members of a Chicago hockey team.

Sixteen of the players, along with their parents, filed the suit in Indiana on Monday for the crash that happened on November 12. It names 52-year-old Victor Santos of Brooklyn, New York and four trucking companies.

Santos is already charge with felony counts of Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Criminal Recklessness. Team members of the Saint Ignatius junior varsity hockey team on the bus were injured, three critically so.

One is still hospitalized.

“We want him obviously off the road, and we want him make sure this sort of thing never happens to any other school team, any other group of young men or women have to ever go through something like this,” said coach and parent Jeff Rogers.

The suit seeks punitive damages, as police said that Santos was driving under the influence of alcohol.