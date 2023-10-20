SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A spokesperson for Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said Thursday that attorney Sarah Chowdhury had been fired over antisemitic exchanges on Instagram.

According to the comptroller’s office, Chowdhury, one of 4 legal counsels it employs, “admitted to at least some of the posts” and was “immediately fired,” Reuters reported.

In an Instagram exchange, Chowdhury allegedly said “All you Zionists will pay” and “Hitler should have eradicated all of you.”

“Comptroller Mendoza has zero tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech,” the spokesperson said.

In addition, Chowdhury was fired from the South Asian Bar Association of Chicago.

“We are deeply saddened and horrified by her words and their impact on our friends, families, and colleagues, and apologize for any harm they may have caused,” the group said.