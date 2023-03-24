ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mike Dunn, who has served as the executive director of the Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD) for 12 years, announced his retirement on Thursday.

Dunn will leave the position at the end of the year.

Zack Oakley, RFD’s deputy director, will assume the duties on January 1st, 2024.

“It has been a great honor to serve the community through my work at the airport,” Dunn said. “When I first started, the growth potential at RFD was untapped and enormous. Now, it’s a top 15 cargo airport in the United States and an economic driver connecting the world’s supply chains while growing jobs right here in the region.”

Dunn served on the Board of Commissioners from 2001 to 2011 and was appointed executive director in 2012.

In 2018, RFD was named the fastest-growing cargo airport in the world and is currently the 14th largest cargo airport in the United States.

Oakley has worked full time with the airport since 2006, starting as an operations and facilities specialist before he was promoted to a supervisor, then operations manager, and then to his current role in 2017. “In my 17 years at RFD, I have played a key role in shaping and delivering change. I am looking forward to continuing to grow and provide economic opportunities to the region, expanding our cargo operations and passenger destinations, operating a safe and secure airport for all our users, engaging the local community, and providing the best passenger experience possible for all travelers,” Oakley said.

Oakley has worked full time with the airport since 2006, starting as an operations and facilities specialist before he was promoted to a supervisor, then operations manager, and then to his current role in 2017. “In my 17 years at RFD, I have played a key role in shaping and delivering change. I am looking forward to continuing to grow and provide economic opportunities to the region, expanding our cargo operations and passenger destinations, operating a safe and secure airport for all our users, engaging the local community, and providing the best passenger experience possible for all travelers,” Oakley said