Leaf River man killed by drunk driver in Oregon, police say

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Leaf River man was killed Tuesday after a head on crash by a drunk driver in Oregon, police said.
According to the Oregon Police Department, 37-year-old Andrew Long was killed when his 2007 Saturn was struck by a 2016 Dodge truck, driven by 33-year-old Scott Disher, of Mt. Morris, after the truck crossed the center line in the 1700 block of W. Washington Street.
Police say the crash occurred at 8:35 p.m.
Disher was arrested and charged with Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Improper Lane Usage and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
