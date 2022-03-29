ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Those that want to learn a second language like Spanish without an outstanding cost are in luck.

A local group has come together to teach and practice their Spanish skills. The “Spanish Language Exchange Program” is an untraditional Spanish class. Whether someone is a beginner or advance, organizers said that it is the perfect place to practice Spanish in a real life setting.

“College, you go and learn grammar first and everything like that, but this is more strictly as a conversation so you are able to practice your Spanish with people,” said organizer Jonathan Miller.

Even though English is his first language, Miller grew up in South America. He said that this group allows people to practice their Spanish in a real life setting.

“Since it’s an unconventional group, there is really no rules. You don’t have to just learn grammar, you can learn other words as well,” Miller said. “Teach dialect to people. There are Mexican-Americans that come to our group, and we also know people that go to Guatemala and pick up the slang there, and we incorporate that into our group.”

All levels of Spanish are welcomed. Whether you need to learn proper grammar, a different dialect or even Spanish slang, it is an informal way of teaching Spanish.

“Higher level or lower than you, and by that you’re able to better understand the language, learn more,” Miller said.

Miller said that their mission and goal is to help the Rockford area learn Spanish.

“Spanish has become a very popular language in not just in the United States, but it’s also I think the second or third largest languages in the world,” Miller said. “So if you know Spanish it can help you communicate with more people within the United States and also with the Americas, as well as Europe.”

The Spanish Language Exchange Program has two meeting days; Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. The program is free, but they appreciate donations. More information can be found on the group’s Meetup.