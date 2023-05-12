FRANKLIN GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police have announced the arrest of Christopher Florence, 34, on five counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

According to police, an child pornography investigation led authorities to Florence’s home in the 100 block of N. Sycamore Street.

On May 11th, detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Franklin Grove Police Department interviewed Florence and collected evidence against him.

He was taken to the Lee County Jail, where he awaits his bond hearing.

State Police said the investigation was open and on-going, but no further information would be released.