ASHTON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police announced the arrest of Glen Galfano, 76, of Ashton, on child pornography charges.

According to the ISP, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Brown Avenue on Tuesday, February 28th.

Police said evidence collected at the scene led to Galfano’s arrest after an investigation into the sharing of child pornography on the internet.

Galfano was charged with four counts of Possession of Child Pornography and four counts of Disseminating Child Pornography.

He was booked into the Lee County Jail.