LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline police agency is asking residents to watch out for financial scams.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office warned the public on Tuesday about several imposter scams that have stolen thousands of dollars.

One instance had a man claiming that he was from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). In another, the scammer called a victim to tell them their bank account had been hacked and that they need to withdraw money for a “federal security deposit.”

Crooks may provide badge numbers or names of actual law enforcement to sound credible.

Lee County Sheriff Clayton Whelan said residents who believe that they have been ripped off by a scam like this should report it to police, the FBI and the FTC.