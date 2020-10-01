Lee County up, Winnebago, Boone down in positivity rates at IDPH announces 2,166 new cases Thursday

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,166 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

• Bond County: 1 male 70s

• Champaign County: 1 female 80s

• Christian County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

• Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

• Crawford County: 1 male 70s

• DuPage County: 2 female 70s

• Fayette County: 1 female 70s

• Franklin County: 1 male 70s

• Jersey County: 1 male 80s

• Kendall County: 1 male 90s

• Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s

• Madison County: 1 male 90s

• McHenry County: 1 male 40s

• McLean County: 1 female 70s

• St. Clair County: 1 female 70s

• Tazewell County: 2 female 80s

• Williamson County: 1 female 80s

• Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 295,440 cases, including 8,696 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 24 – September 30 is 3.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 65,615 specimens for a total of 5,690,437. As of last night, 1,635 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 359 patients were in the ICU and 149 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity rate dropped from 8.4% on Wednesday to 8.2% on Thursday. The region needs 3 days of 6.5% or less to relax new mitigation restrictions which go into effect on Saturday, October 3rd.

Boone has dropped to 8.2%, while Winnebago is down to 9.5%. Lee County, however, went up to 11.2%, the highest positivity rate in the region.

