SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,166 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.
• Bond County: 1 male 70s
• Champaign County: 1 female 80s
• Christian County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
• Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+
• Crawford County: 1 male 70s
• DuPage County: 2 female 70s
• Fayette County: 1 female 70s
• Franklin County: 1 male 70s
• Jersey County: 1 male 80s
• Kendall County: 1 male 90s
• Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s
• Madison County: 1 male 90s
• McHenry County: 1 male 40s
• McLean County: 1 female 70s
• St. Clair County: 1 female 70s
• Tazewell County: 2 female 80s
• Williamson County: 1 female 80s
• Winnebago County: 1 male 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 295,440 cases, including 8,696 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 24 – September 30 is 3.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 65,615 specimens for a total of 5,690,437. As of last night, 1,635 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 359 patients were in the ICU and 149 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity rate dropped from 8.4% on Wednesday to 8.2% on Thursday. The region needs 3 days of 6.5% or less to relax new mitigation restrictions which go into effect on Saturday, October 3rd.
Boone has dropped to 8.2%, while Winnebago is down to 9.5%. Lee County, however, went up to 11.2%, the highest positivity rate in the region.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Subway bread isn’t bread, Irish court says
- Lee County up, Winnebago, Boone down in positivity rates at IDPH announces 2,166 new cases Thursday
- VetsRoll asks residents to send cards to celebrate Rockford WWII veteran’s 100th birthday
- Casey’s General Store reveals new logo for first time in its 52-year history
- Illinois appeals court reverses County Board decision to allow Chairman Haney to hire special prosecutor
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!