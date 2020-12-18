Legally blind Poplar Grove Girl Scout needs your help to raise money for disabled kids

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Poplar Grove Girl Scout, who is legally blind due to a rare form of myopia, is raising money for kids with disabilities this Christmas.

10-year-old Colleen Long has been with the Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois for half of her life, and like all Girl Scouts, she and her troop sell Thin Mints and other cookie favorites each year.

Usually, their sales benefit the men and women of the American military, but this year they decided to change it up.

“They get to choose as a troop what they would like their proceeds to go towards. So, Colleen and I talked about it previous and then we had a troop meeting the other night, and some of the other girls all got together too, and we were batting ideas around. We decided that it would be a good idea to give back to our community by having our proceeds from cookie sales go towards other kids with disabilities like Colleen’s visual disability,” said mom Sharon Long, Scout Troop 2229 Leader.

Because of the pandemic, Colleen and her fellow Scouts won’t be going door-to-door, but because of her ambition and perseverance, her mom is confident she can sell 3,000 boxes of cookies.

“We’ve set up a Facebook page and it’s called, Colleen’s GS Cookies for a Cause. People can go there and learn more about what the troop is doing, learn more about how to order and learn more about how their helping within the community,” Long said.

You can order Colleen’s cookies here.

