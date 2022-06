ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden, 2715 S. Main St., is known as Rockford’s living museum, but residents can currently see some beautiful flowers and wildlife made out of kids toys.

The exhibit opened on Saturday. Artist Sean Kenny used Legos yo explore mankind’s relationship with nature. The intricate displays bring the importance of conservation to light. It features hummingbirds, lilies, birds and squirrles.

The exhibit will be at the arboretum until September 11.