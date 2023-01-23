CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A world record holder put a smile on the faces of some young hospital patients in Chicago on Monday.

Russell Cassevah delivered thousands of dollars’ worth of Lego sets to Comer Children’s Hospital in Hyde Park Monday morning.

Cassevah holds the Guinness World Record for walking barefoot across Lego bricks. He is also the founder of LittleBricks Charity, which hands out Legos to hospitalized children.

He fundraised with his TikTok supporters and Chicagoans to buy the Legos.

“This month we raised almost $4,000 just here in Chicago and, also, another couple thousand through TikTok, and that is how we got all of these amazing Lego sets on our trip up here to Chicago,” Cassevah said.

Cassevah added that he is devoted to delivering Legos and has found his purpose in life.