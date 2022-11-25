CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — The Lena-Winslow Panthers clinched the IHSA 1A state championship on Friday, defeating Camp Point Central with a final of 30-8.

Both teams were undefeated throughout the season.

The Panthers’ hard work over the past several months has led up to this opportunity.

“This is what we’ve worked towards,” said quarterback Drew Streckwald. “I mean the whole year and before the year, so it’s pretty nice to finally be here.”

“I think that it helps that we’ve been here before, said lineman Sam Pecoraro. “My class has been to three state championships so far, so we kind of know what to expect.”

Camp Point Central also dominated its opponents this year. Their defense is giving up only five points per game. They’ve posted seven shutouts, two of those in the playoffs.