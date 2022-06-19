NORA, Ill. (WTVO) — A Lena woman was charged after crashing an ATV with five kids on board.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department said that the crash happened just before midnight on North Williams Road in Nora. They said that 43-year-old Jessica Lawson lost control on loose gravel on a curved part of the road and flipped the ATV.

One child was taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital. All of them were between the ages of 10 and 14-years-old. Lawson is charged with Failure to Reduce Speed and Operating an ATV on a Roadway.