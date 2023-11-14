DAKOTA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say one woman is dead after her car crossed the center line and struck another vehicle, critically injuring the other driver and wounding her passenger.

According to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:12 p.m. on Monday, November 13th, a silver 2011 Ford Fiesta driven by Wendy Williams, 55, of Lena, was headed northbound on N. Afolkey Road when it crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a black 2005 Honda Pilot.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Pilot, a 38-year-old woman from Freeport, was seriously injured in the crash and was flown to a Rockford hospital and remains listed in critical condition.

A 19-year-old man, also from Freeport, was a passenger in the Pilot and suffered minor injuries. He was treated and released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by authorities.