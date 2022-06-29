LENA, Ill. (WTVO) — A Lena woman died from her injuries a week after a fuel barrel placed on a bonfire exploded, severely burning her and an Eleroy man.

According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff, deputies were called to a residence on East Greenvale Road on Saturday, June 18th around 11:53 p.m.

Two people, Taylor Musser, 28, and Brian Musser, Jr., 41, were severely burned in the explosion. Both were airlifted to UW Madison, where Musser, Jr. still remains in critical condition.

Musser passed away on June 24th.

Police say the incident is under investigation.