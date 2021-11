ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Holiday travel kicks off for some families this weekend, and people can expect less traffic if leaving town for Thanksgiving.

AAA said soaring gas prices will pump the breaks on more than half of American’s travel plans. Gas Buddy agreed, estimating a national average of $3.35 a gallon on Thanksgiving Day, the highest the nation has seen in over seven years.

However, four million people plan to fly ahead of “Turkey Day,” which is an 80% increase over last year.