SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — One of the biggest teacher’s unions in the State of Illinois wants to cut back on standardized testing.

The State Board of Education has been surveying school districts on how they feel about certain test requirements for grades K-8. Some of the questions ask districts if they would want to see more testing.

The Illinois Federation of Teachers president said that testing is a nuisance for both teachers and students.

“The testing has to stop, it’s getting in the way of teaching,” said Dan Montgomery. “Now, we all know testing isn’t going to come to a complete halt tomorrow, but what they’re really saying is we’ve got to put the brakes on the advance of testing.”

Lawmakers passed a bill banning standardized testing for students in second grade and younger this year. Those tests are not required, but individual districts can choose to give them.