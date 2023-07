BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit residents could give feedback Monday on the city’s transit system.

The “Stateline Area of Transportation Study” and the “Beloit Transit System” held at feedback session at the Beloit Public Library from 4-6 p.m.

Information sessions on the new “microtransit” system were also available during that time.

Residents who could not make it to give feedback in person can submit it on Beloit Transit’s website.