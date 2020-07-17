Let out your anger at new Machesney Park ‘Smash Room’

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford-area residents who feel cooped up and want to vent some frustration can take out their aggression at the new Maximum Performance Smash Room.

The Smash Room, located at 8702 N. 2nd Street, allows residents to indulge their appetite for destruction with baseball bats, sledgehammers, crowbars, golf clubs and more, to destroy glasses, plates, bottles, printers, TVs, and pictures to their heart’s content.

Eyewitness News’ Whitney Martin obliterated the Smash Room on Thursday morning, which you can watch above.

Maximum Performance gym also opened an axe throwing business last year.

Admission to the Smash Room is $30 and reservations are recommended. Maximum Performance says the entire space is sanitized after every use.

The Smash Room is open Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Sundays from 2 p.m. – 6p.m.

